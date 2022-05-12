Dr. Suzanne Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Hughes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Linn, OR.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
-
1
Legacy Medical Group-West Linn2020 8th Ave, West Linn, OR 97068 Directions (503) 655-3320
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Central Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
Dr. Hughes takes the time to listen to concerns and give advice. I truly felt like I was talking to a friend during my visit! She is so personable!
About Dr. Suzanne Hughes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1306266853
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.