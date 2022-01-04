Overview

Dr. Suzanne Harold, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center, Union Hospital and Wooster Community Hospital.



Dr. Harold works at Northeast Ohio Endocrinology in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.