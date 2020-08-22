Dr. Suzanne Hanses, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Hanses, DO
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Hanses, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Hanses works at
Locations
Suzanne Hanses DO Pllc4911 W St Joe Hwy Ste 102, Lansing, MI 48917 Directions (517) 853-3600
Sparrow Hospital1215 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanses?
Dr. Hanses is an amazing, wonderful doctor. I recently had some bad gallbladder issues come on very abruptly, and at a very inopportune time (as I was preparing to graduate and move abroad). Dr. Hanses was very knowledgeable, warm, and reassuring - she treated me like a human being, not like a gallbladder with a person attached. She was able to explain what was going on and what needed to happen next, and helped me get scheduled for my procedures amazingly quickly! The surgery went very well, and she even took a picture for me! When I had an unexpected increase in pain after a few weeks, she got me in for an appointment quickly, and was willing to order a test to rule out any serious problems and make sure I was healthy enough for my planned international move. The last few weeks have been very strange -- but thanks to Dr. Hanses, I got through everything smoothly and quickly and am now able to move on with my life!
About Dr. Suzanne Hanses, DO
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1205817749
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanses has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanses accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanses has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanses on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanses. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanses.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanses, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanses appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.