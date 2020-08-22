See All General Surgeons in Lansing, MI
Dr. Suzanne Hanses, DO

General Surgery
3.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Suzanne Hanses, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Hanses works at Suzanne Hanses DO Pllc in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suzanne Hanses DO Pllc
    4911 W St Joe Hwy Ste 102, Lansing, MI 48917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 853-3600
  2. 2
    Sparrow Hospital
    1215 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Greater Lansing
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 22, 2020
    Dr. Hanses is an amazing, wonderful doctor. I recently had some bad gallbladder issues come on very abruptly, and at a very inopportune time (as I was preparing to graduate and move abroad). Dr. Hanses was very knowledgeable, warm, and reassuring - she treated me like a human being, not like a gallbladder with a person attached. She was able to explain what was going on and what needed to happen next, and helped me get scheduled for my procedures amazingly quickly! The surgery went very well, and she even took a picture for me! When I had an unexpected increase in pain after a few weeks, she got me in for an appointment quickly, and was willing to order a test to rule out any serious problems and make sure I was healthy enough for my planned international move. The last few weeks have been very strange -- but thanks to Dr. Hanses, I got through everything smoothly and quickly and am now able to move on with my life!
    Kristen — Aug 22, 2020
    About Dr. Suzanne Hanses, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205817749
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Hanses, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanses has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanses works at Suzanne Hanses DO Pllc in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hanses’s profile.

    Dr. Hanses has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanses on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanses. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanses.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanses, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanses appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

