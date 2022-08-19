Dr. Suzanne Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Hall, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.
Locations
Appalachian Shoulder Specialists1507 Haywood Rd Ste E, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 697-1944Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Appalachian Shoulder Specialists1027 Fleming St Ste B, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 697-1944Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hall and her team are the very best. Very thorough, experience tops, patient and compassionate. Had to have surgery and Dr. Hall and her assistant Maureen and team could not have been any better throughout the whole experience.
About Dr. Suzanne Hall, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hall speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
