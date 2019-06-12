Overview

Dr. Suzanne Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.



Dr. Hall works at Eastside Gynecology Obstetrics in Roseville, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI, Grosse Pointe, MI and Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.