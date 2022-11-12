Dr. Hagler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzanne Hagler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Hagler, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Dr. Hagler works at
Locations
1
Nicklaus Children's Hospital3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 662-8330Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
2
Lillian Wells Women's Center1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 524-6527Tuesday12:00pm - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 12:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It was such an incredible relief to finally work with someone who specializes in pediatric migraines/headaches. She is literally the only specialist in the south FL area. We were so grateful to finally work with her. It was worth the wait to see her! Our 13 year old son has suffered from migraines since he was approximately 2 years old. We have struggled to find relief for him, as there is not a lot of treatment options for young children. Dr. Hagler spent almost 45 minutes with us at our initial visit a couple of days ago. Even though she admitted to (and kindly apologized for) being behind scheduled due to scheduling difficulties, she was focused on us, and never once made us feel rushed. Dr. Hagler spent time explaining things to both my husband and I, AND to our son. She made sure he understood everything she discussed, especially when it came time to execute her plan of care. We left with a written plan to help his migraines, and ways to help him at home and school. So grateful!
About Dr. Suzanne Hagler, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1730445958
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
