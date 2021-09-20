Dr. Suzanne Grondin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grondin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Grondin, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Grondin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Worcester, MA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Grondin works at
Locations
Paul A. Cournoyer Dpm PC123 Summer St Ste 550, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 363-6354
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grondin?
Dr. Grondin saw me quickly, explained things clearly, and was extremely polite and professional. One of the best specialists I have ever seen!
About Dr. Suzanne Grondin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grondin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grondin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grondin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grondin works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grondin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grondin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grondin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grondin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.