Dr. Suzanne Gharib, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Charleston, WV.



Dr. Gharib works at The Rheumatology Group In South Charleston in South Charleston, WV with other offices in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.