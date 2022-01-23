Dr. Suzanne Gharib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gharib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Gharib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Gharib, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Charleston, WV.
Dr. Gharib works at
Locations
The Rheumatology Center4610 Kanawha Ave SW Ste 301, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 598-7296
Mon Health Rheumatology1000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 1104, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gharib is excellent. She really listened to my symptoms and offered alternative treatments. I occasionally will have a flair, but it’s so much better.
About Dr. Suzanne Gharib, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1386851988
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gharib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gharib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gharib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gharib works at
Dr. Gharib has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gharib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gharib speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gharib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gharib.
