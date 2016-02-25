Dr. Gazda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzanne Gazda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Gazda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Gazda works at
Locations
South Texas Neurobehavioral Group LLC3603 Paesanos Pkwy Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 593-0776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Have been very happy with Dr Gazda. She has given me hope in getting my MS under control and finally get me on some kind of treatment for the MS and not just the pain.
About Dr. Suzanne Gazda, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1740286764
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
