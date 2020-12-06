Dr. Fussell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzanne Fussell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Fussell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fussell works at
Locations
Office2403 Atlantic Ave, Whittier, CA 90605 Directions (562) 989-0145
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fussell is very knowledgeable and compassionate. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Suzanne Fussell, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Khmer and Spanish
- 1942394457
Education & Certifications
- Ventura Co Med Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fussell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fussell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fussell works at
Dr. Fussell speaks Khmer and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fussell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fussell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fussell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fussell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.