Overview

Dr. Suzanne Friedler, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Friedler works at Simply Dermatology in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Boil, Hair Loss and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.