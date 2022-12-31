See All Ophthalmologists in Natick, MA
Dr. Suzanne Freitag, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Suzanne Freitag, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Suzanne Freitag, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.

Dr. Freitag works at Dermcare Physicians & Surgeons - Natick, MA in Natick, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermcare Physicians & Surgeons - Natick, MA
    154 E Central St Fl 3, Natick, MA 01760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 431-0060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Disorders
Stye
Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lacrimal Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Simplifi
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Freitag?

    Dec 31, 2022
    Dr.Freitag had read my medical history. As a result, the surgery which I was referred for was not an option at this point in time. However, she did offer a reasonable alternative. She clearly and willingly explained her findings, which made me feel comfortable. It's clear that she takes pride in her work. Never felt rushed or disrespected.
    Bionic Woman — Dec 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Suzanne Freitag, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Suzanne Freitag, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Freitag to family and friends

    Dr. Freitag's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Freitag

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Suzanne Freitag, MD.

    About Dr. Suzanne Freitag, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710974464
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Freitag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freitag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freitag has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freitag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freitag works at Dermcare Physicians & Surgeons - Natick, MA in Natick, MA. View the full address on Dr. Freitag’s profile.

    Dr. Freitag has seen patients for Stye, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freitag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Freitag. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freitag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freitag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freitag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Suzanne Freitag, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.