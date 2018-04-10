See All Podiatrists in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Suzanne Felson, DPM

Podiatry
4 (12)
Dr. Suzanne Felson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. 

Dr. Felson works at Desert Oasis Healthcare Speclty in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Desert Oasis Healthcare
    69844 Highway 111 Ste A, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 318-4869

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 10, 2018
    Colleen Hardy in La quinta — Apr 10, 2018
    About Dr. Suzanne Felson, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1982698478
    Dr. Suzanne Felson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Felson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Felson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Felson works at Desert Oasis Healthcare Speclty in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Felson’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Felson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

