Overview

Dr. Suzanne Elton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Elton works at Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.