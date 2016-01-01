Dr. Suzanne El-Sayegh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Sayegh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne El-Sayegh, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne El-Sayegh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Universite Libanaise and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Island Nephrology Services, PC470 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (347) 227-1682
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Suzanne El-Sayegh, MD
- 25 years of experience
- 1750370573
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med|Staten Island University Hospital
- Universite Libanaise
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Sayegh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Sayegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Sayegh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Sayegh.
