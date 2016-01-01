Dr. Dupee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzanne Dupee, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Dupee, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
- 1 1148 Manhattan Beach Blvd Ste 9, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 335-1288
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Suzanne Dupee, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1306977350
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dupee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupee.
