Dr. Dundon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzanne Dundon, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Dundon, MD is a Dermatologist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Dundon works at
Locations
Schweiger Dermatology Group - Morristown310 Madison Ave Ste 206, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 571-2121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience visiting The Derm Group in Morristown, NJ and seeing Dr. Dundon. From the moment I walked in it was overall a great experience. The front desk was extremely friendly and helpful. Dr. Dundon offered me multiple options for my issue and spent the time to talk through them with me. She made me feel very comfortable. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Suzanne Dundon, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
