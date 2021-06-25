Dr. Don has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzanne Don, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Don, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Don works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arizona Child Psychiatry PC11260 N Tatum Blvd Ste 140, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 996-5040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Don?
Dr. Don is great. Down-to-earth, personable, kind and knowledgeable. She understands kids and their struggles. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Suzanne Don, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1992914154
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Don has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Don works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Don. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Don.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Don, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Don appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.