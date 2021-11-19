Dr. Suzanne Corrado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corrado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Corrado, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Corrado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Orange Medical Care PC313 S William St, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 569-9662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend dr. Corrado to anyone i feel could receive her genuine, thoughtful, informative yet clear guidance. here and there she'll sneak a funny or perhaps drop a dry humor joke which is awesome as well. Dr. Corrado (and everyone else) is for sure the only Primary care physician and Suboxone prescriber for this guy. i greatly appreciate all of the work you do. thank you.
About Dr. Suzanne Corrado, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine
