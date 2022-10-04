Overview

Dr. Suzanne Collier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.



Dr. Collier works at Dr. Suzanne Collier Gastroenterology in Tullahoma, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.