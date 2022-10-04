Dr. Suzanne Collier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Collier, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Collier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.
Dr. Collier works at
Locations
-
1
Suzanne C. Collier150 JACK FARRAR LN, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 455-2766
-
2
Tullahoma Surgery Center725 Kings Ln, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 455-1976
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester
- Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Collier for about 27 years now and I wouldn't have any other doctor. She has taken very good care of me over the years, she's compassionate, understanding and will go out of her way to help you. I'm thankful every day for her.
About Dr. Suzanne Collier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1134119142
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collier works at
Dr. Collier has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.
