Dr. Suzanne Cole, MD

Hematology
4 (19)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Suzanne Cole, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.

Dr. Cole works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Richardson, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utsw Simmons Richardson Infusion Pharmac
    3030 WATERVIEW PKWY, Richardson, TX 75080
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    University Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic-physical Therapy
    2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235
  3. 3
    Ut Southwestern Zale Lipshy Pavilion William P Clements Jr University Hospital
    6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Mar 16, 2017
    Dr. Cole has been my oncologist for almost 2 years, and she is without a doubt the best doctor I've ever seen. She explores all areas of treatment for what is best for the patient. She is very caring and empathetic. She wants what's best for patients and will recommend and refer patients to where they can get the best possible care.
    About Dr. Suzanne Cole, MD

    Hematology
    19 years of experience
    English
    1346333663
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Cole has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Neutropenia, and more.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

