Dr. Suzanne Cole, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.



Dr. Cole works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Richardson, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.