Dr. Suzanne Cole, MD
Dr. Suzanne Cole, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
Utsw Simmons Richardson Infusion Pharmac3030 WATERVIEW PKWY, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 669-7077Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
University Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic-physical Therapy2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-4673
Ut Southwestern Zale Lipshy Pavilion William P Clements Jr University Hospital6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-1148
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Cole has been my oncologist for almost 2 years, and she is without a doubt the best doctor I've ever seen. She explores all areas of treatment for what is best for the patient. She is very caring and empathetic. She wants what's best for patients and will recommend and refer patients to where they can get the best possible care.
About Dr. Suzanne Cole, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.