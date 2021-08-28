Dr. Clemons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzanne Clemons, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Clemons, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Clemons works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Womens Care Florida Llp4321 N Macdill Ave Ste 205, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 920-1808
-
2
Womens Care Florida LLC10909 W Linebaugh Ave Ste 104, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 920-1808
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clemons?
Dr. Clemons is one of the best doctors I've visited, highly recommended! She is professional, down-to-earth, great bedside manner, and demonstrates genuine care for her patients. I've had several visits with her, and she consistently takes the time to listen to all of my concerns and answer my questions in a knowledgeable and easy to understand manner. She has picked up on details of my health situation that other providers have missed, so I'm impressed by her thoroughness to see and consider the whole picture to provide proper and effective treatment. I'm very comfortable and confident trusting Dr. Clemons with my care.
About Dr. Suzanne Clemons, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1942298278
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clemons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clemons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clemons works at
Dr. Clemons speaks Arabic and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clemons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clemons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.