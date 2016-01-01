See All Pediatricians in Pasadena, CA
Overview

Dr. Suzanne Cambou, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. 

Dr. Cambou works at UCLA Health Pasadena Pediatrics in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rose City Pediatrics
    800 Fairmount Ave Ste 415, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 479-3047

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Suzanne Cambou, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • English
NPI Number
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Suzanne Cambou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cambou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cambou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cambou works at UCLA Health Pasadena Pediatrics in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cambou’s profile.

Dr. Cambou has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cambou.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cambou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cambou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

