Dr. Suzanne Burns, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (10)
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suzanne Burns, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Burns works at Coastal Medical in East Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Coastal Medical Inc
    900 Warren Ave Ste 400, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 331-1221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Lipid Disorders
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 24, 2018
    I have been a patient for over 30 years I will always go to her. Lynn Marabello
    Lynn Marabello in Swansea, MA — Sep 24, 2018
    About Dr. Suzanne Burns, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1144217829
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burns works at Coastal Medical in East Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Burns’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

