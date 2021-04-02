Dr. Suzanne Bodor-Billings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodor-Billings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Bodor-Billings, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Bodor-Billings, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA.
Dr. Bodor-Billings works at
Locations
-
1
Selena Ellis M.d.3000 Colby St Ste 101, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 848-7977
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bodor-Billings?
She is very knowledgeable and thorough. A few years back, she diagnosed correctly my stenosis, scheduled an MRI, and recommended Dr. Wong, a neurosurgeon who operated on me and solved a very painful back problem that prevented me from walking. I highly recommend her as she has always correctly diagnosed the many health problems that a 75 year old male has.
About Dr. Suzanne Bodor-Billings, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1356491724
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodor-Billings has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodor-Billings accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodor-Billings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodor-Billings works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodor-Billings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodor-Billings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodor-Billings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodor-Billings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.