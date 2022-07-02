Overview

Dr. Suzanne Basha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Whitehall, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Basha works at St. Luke's Women's Care OB/GYN - Whitehall in Whitehall, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.