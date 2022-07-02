Dr. Suzanne Basha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Basha, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Basha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Whitehall, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Locations
St. Luke's Women's Care OB/GYN - Whitehall2363 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052 Directions (484) 822-5400
St. Luke's Women's Care OB/GYN - Allentown3440 Lehigh St Ste 101, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (484) 822-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She is the coolest. I have been with her for three years. I was really scared to go to my first appointment because the concept of a gyno appt scared me, but immediately I was laughing and talking and relaxed. She is so funny and made me immediately comfortable. She designed her whole office herself with relaxing colors, it's just a happy environment. She helped me figure out the best way to manage my extremely heavy and painful periods. My life is literally changed bc of that. She motivated me to exercise and get more calcium, but not in a shaming way. She listened and validated everything I told her that was happening during my cycle. Her assignments are quick and efficient but never rushed. I one thousand percent recommend her! She makes me feel all warm inside knowing that there's people like her out there caring for women's health.
About Dr. Suzanne Basha, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1831306091
Education & Certifications
- LeHigh Valley Hospital Network
- Temple University School of Medicine
Dr. Basha has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basha speaks Arabic.
