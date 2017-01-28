Dr. Suzanne Bartol-Krueger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartol-Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Bartol-Krueger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Suzanne Bartol-Krueger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Syracuse, NY.
Dr. Bartol-Krueger works at
Loftus Ryu & Bartol Md's PC475 Irving Ave Ste 108, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 671-0070
Crouse Health736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 671-0070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Crouse Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Bartol-Krueger?
Dr. Bartol is very nice and makes you feel totally comfortable. She is also very good at explaining things to the patient, and never makes you feel rushed. I scar very easily, and a year after my c-section I have almost no scar at all. I can't think of anything negative to say about her, just a great Dr. all-around. I recommend her to everyone.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Bartol-Krueger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartol-Krueger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartol-Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartol-Krueger works at
Dr. Bartol-Krueger has seen patients for C-Section and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartol-Krueger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartol-Krueger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartol-Krueger.
