Overview

Dr. Suzanne Austin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), O'Connor Hospital, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Austin works at Suzanne M. Austin M.D. in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.