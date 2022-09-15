Dr. Suzanne Abraham, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Abraham, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Abraham, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Abraham works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Foot & Ankle1701 E Thomas Rd Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 251-3113
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
One real hacker out there known for his perfect job delivery it is spying on another phone, fixing of bad credit score,clearing of criminal records (database), change bad school results and can also help your children get scholarship to the schools of their choice etc you name it and they deliver just contact Brillianthackers800 AT gmail DOT com, Whatsapp +14106350697 and you will be happy after that encounter and you can come back to give your testimony on their work
About Dr. Suzanne Abraham, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1982655957
Education & Certifications
- Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Air Force Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.