Dr. Suzanna Airiani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Institute, Philadelphia

Dr. Airiani works at Advanced Eye Care Associates in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Advanced Eye Care Associates
    13625 Maple Ave Ste 202, Flushing, NY 11355 (718) 358-5900
    Jerome D. Berman M.d. PC
    18804 Northern Blvd # F1, Flushing, NY 11358 (718) 445-1090

  • Bellevue Hospital Center

Stye
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Macular Hole
Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Benign Tumor
Black Eye
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Dacryoadenitis
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Graves' Disease
Headache
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Still's Disease
Strabismus
Thyroid Disease
Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 05, 2019
    Dr. Airiani, performed my cornea surgery, she was and is very professional and caring including her staff, I still see her in a regular basics. I will recommend her very highly.Thank you!!
    Dr. Suzanna Airiani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Airiani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Airiani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Airiani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Airiani works at Advanced Eye Care Associates in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Airiani’s profile.

    Dr. Airiani has seen patients for Stye and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Airiani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Airiani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Airiani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Airiani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Airiani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

