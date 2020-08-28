Overview

Dr. Suzann Leslie, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Leslie works at Health Care Services in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.