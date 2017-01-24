Overview

Dr. Suzana Brozovic, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They graduated from MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Brozovic works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Crestview Hills, KY with other offices in Concord, MA, Fort Thomas, KY and Florence, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.