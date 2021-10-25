Overview

Dr. Suzan Zimmer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Zimmer works at Midway Primary Care LLC in Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.