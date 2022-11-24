Overview

Dr. Suzan Merten, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rocky Mount, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Merten works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Franklin in Rocky Mount, VA with other offices in Low Moor, VA, Wytheville, VA and Marion, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Lymphoma and Large-Cell along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.