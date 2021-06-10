Dr. Song has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suying Song, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suying Song, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Song works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Univ. Neuroscience Group212 Garretson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 980-5000
-
2
Nyu Langone Ambulatory Care Services324 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Directions (718) 980-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Song?
Dr. Suying L. Song, MD is a Doctor that is genuine and result driven. I summarize my experience as follows: 1. Knowledgeable (absolutely skillful in her field) 2. Determine to find the Root cause (Eliminate what if's and locate what is) 3. Action Plan (Partners with you on the way forward) Here's my story... went for neuropathy and she noticed I was hunched over and shuffled in my walk. She called me into her office and we spent, what I believe, was over 50 minutes answering numerous questions, capturing every response. She said "I want copies of all your doctors reports and tests''. On my 2nd visit I was given a nerve test (not sure of the medical term) and when all was done my issue, as explained, was my back L5 & S1. I asked what the next steps were, she responded... MRI first and afterwards, we will, together, devise an action plan. I must add, and truly they are marvelous, is the administration staff, Lisa, Anna and Annmarie. Don't deny yourself good care; call...
About Dr. Suying Song, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1518040716
Education & Certifications
- Nyu/Hosp For Joint Dis
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Long Island College Hospital
- SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song works at
Dr. Song has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Vertigo and Polymyositis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Song speaks Chinese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.