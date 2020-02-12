Overview

Dr. Suvin Banker, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Carrollton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Banker works at Baylon Ambulatory Endoscopy Center in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.