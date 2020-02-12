Dr. Suvin Banker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suvin Banker, DO
Overview
Dr. Suvin Banker, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Banker works at
Locations
-
1
Baylon Ambulatory Endoscopy Center4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 210, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6021
-
2
Baylor Scott & White Digestive Diseases Group Frisco3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 910, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 800-5375
-
3
Health Texas Provider Network Dba4333 N Josey Ln Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (469) 800-1130Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banker?
I like the way he explains the possible root cause of the problem. Very knowledgeable Doctor.
About Dr. Suvin Banker, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1942460449
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banker works at
Dr. Banker has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Banker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.