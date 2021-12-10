Dr. Suthin Songcharoen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Songcharoen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suthin Songcharoen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Suthin Songcharoen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Arthritis Osteoporosis Treatment and Research Center Pllc2550 Flowood Dr Ste 300, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 420-0034
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Informative & recommends solutions
About Dr. Suthin Songcharoen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Songcharoen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Songcharoen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Songcharoen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Songcharoen has seen patients for Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Songcharoen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Songcharoen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Songcharoen.
