Dr. Sutha Sachar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sutha Sachar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Coastal View Gastroenterology3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 420, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 539-1511
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sachar and her staff are one of the most professional teams I have been in the presence of. Her staff make you feel like a celebrity and the doctor was able to figure out the reason behind my stomach pains, which saved my life! I am forever grateful for Dr. Sachar.
About Dr. Sutha Sachar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- Upstate Med Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachar has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sachar speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachar.
