Dr. Sutha Sachar, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sutha Sachar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Sachar works at Coastal View Gastroenterology in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Coastal View Gastroenterology
    3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 420, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 539-1511

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Wireless pH Testing
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Wireless pH Testing

Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • EmblemHealth
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Aug 11, 2020
    Dr. Sachar and her staff are one of the most professional teams I have been in the presence of. Her staff make you feel like a celebrity and the doctor was able to figure out the reason behind my stomach pains, which saved my life! I am forever grateful for Dr. Sachar.
    About Dr. Sutha Sachar, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1033181573
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Connecticut Health Center
    • Upstate Med Center
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sutha Sachar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sachar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sachar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sachar works at Coastal View Gastroenterology in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sachar’s profile.

    Dr. Sachar has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

