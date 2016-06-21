See All Ophthalmologists in Lancaster, OH
Dr. Susmitha Kolli, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susmitha Kolli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.

Dr. Kolli works at Judith L. Bratton MD LLC in Lancaster, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Judith L. Bratton MD LLC
    1500 E Main St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 653-3527
  2. 2
    Fairfield Medical Center
    401 N Ewing St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 653-3527

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 21, 2016
    Very nice and friendly staff who got me right in on Monday after an accident in the garden. She was very thorough and found the abrasion.
    laura in Logan, OH — Jun 21, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Susmitha Kolli, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1871582288
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susmitha Kolli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kolli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kolli works at Judith L. Bratton MD LLC in Lancaster, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kolli’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

