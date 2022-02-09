Dr. Susmitha Apuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susmitha Apuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susmitha Apuri, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from Ntr University Of Health Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, Adventhealth Zephyrhills and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Dr. Apuri works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists2231 Highway 44 W Ste 203, Inverness, FL 34453 Directions (352) 605-0958
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Never misses a thing with me, for example: Live in FL go, Noth, a couple of months, the Dr's there seemed to drop the ball on me a lot. Aug. 2021 had symptoms, numbness in the left side of face & mouth, they couldn't figure it out, Sept. my left arm & fingers numb, still couldn't figure it out. Got back to Dr. Apuri in Oct, she saw and heard my symptoms immediately sent me to the hospital for an MRI on the brain, 15 or more tumors causing numbness, the next day she had me at the radiologist. Never should have gone that long now numbness permanent. She knows her stuff, very knowledgeable but a compassionate Dr who really wants the best for you, always discusses treatments, gives me plenty of time to ask questions, never rushes you, and tries everything she knows for the best treatments for me! I recommend her HIGHLY she cares about her patients medically and emotionally, she's the best.
About Dr. Susmitha Apuri, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1154598068
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
- John F. Kennedy Medical Center
- University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine Regional Campus
- Ntr University Of Health Science
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apuri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apuri accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Apuri works at
Dr. Apuri has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Apuri speaks Hindi and Telugu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Apuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apuri.
