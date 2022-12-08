Overview

Dr. Susie Suh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Suh works at SVMC Sleep/Wake & Rheumatology in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.