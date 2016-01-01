See All Neurologists in Federal Way, WA
Neurology
Dr. Susie Ro, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Ro works at Franciscan Neurology Associates - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Dystonia and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Franciscan Neurology Associates - Federal Way
    Franciscan Neurology Associates - Federal Way
34503 9th Ave S Ste 230, Federal Way, WA 98003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Dystonia
Myoclonus
Essential Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Vertigo
Wada Test
Brain Injury
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Confusion
Corticobasal Degeneration
Cranial Trauma
Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography)
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinsonism
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Syncope
Tic Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency

  Neurology
  23 years of experience
  English
  1902965643
  McGill University Faculty of Medicine
  Neurology
Dr. Susie Ro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Ro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Ro works at Franciscan Neurology Associates - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA.

Dr. Ro has seen patients for Insomnia, Dystonia and Myoclonus, and more.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

