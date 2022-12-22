Dr. Susie Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susie Rhee, MD
Overview
Dr. Susie Rhee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roslyn Heights, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Rhee works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Associates of Long Island216 Willis Mineola Ave Ste 102, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 Directions (516) 712-1802Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rhee?
Dr. Rhee is the absolute best! Her warmth and caring nature make you feel so comfortable. She is very assuring, which helps ease any nerves that you have about surgery. Additionally, she is very skilled and uses the most up to date surgical techniques. I am so grateful that I chose her as the doctor to perform my breast reduction! She changed my life. Thank you Dr. Rhee!
About Dr. Susie Rhee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1992967681
Education & Certifications
- Grotting and Cohn Plastic Surgery-Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship|Grotting Plastic Surgery
- Medical College Of Georgia, General Surgery|Plastic Surgery-Medical College Of Georgia
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rhee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee works at
Dr. Rhee speaks Korean.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.