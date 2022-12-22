See All Plastic Surgeons in Roslyn Heights, NY
Dr. Susie Rhee, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (93)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susie Rhee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roslyn Heights, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Rhee works at Plastic Surgery Associates of Long Island in Roslyn Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Associates of Long Island
    216 Willis Mineola Ave Ste 102, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 712-1802
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • Huntington Hospital
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Aging Face
Asian Eyelid Surgery
Abdominoplasty
Aging Face
Asian Eyelid Surgery

Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Asian Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lipomas Sebacious Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sydney G. — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Susie Rhee, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1992967681
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Grotting and Cohn Plastic Surgery-Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship|Grotting Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    • Medical College Of Georgia, General Surgery|Plastic Surgery-Medical College Of Georgia
    Internship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
