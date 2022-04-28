Overview

Dr. Susie Liu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Liu works at SUSIE M LIU MD in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.