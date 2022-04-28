Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susie Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Susie Liu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Susie M Liu MD900 Welch Rd Ste 202, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 324-8878
Daryl Hoffman Reconstructive805 El Camino Real Ste A, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 324-8878Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Welch Road address is years out of date.
About Dr. Susie Liu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Gastritis.
Dr. Liu speaks Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
