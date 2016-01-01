See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Susie Jang, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Susie Jang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Jang works at The Permanente Medical Group in Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Mountain View
    555 Castro St, Mountain View, CA 94041 (650) 903-3020

Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
    3.5
    About Dr. Susie Jang, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1871554022
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
