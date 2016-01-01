Dr. Susie Jang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susie Jang, MD
Overview
Dr. Susie Jang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Jang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Mountain View555 Castro St, Mountain View, CA 94041 Directions (650) 903-3020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jang?
About Dr. Susie Jang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1871554022
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jang accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jang works at
Dr. Jang speaks Korean.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.