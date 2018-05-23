Dr. Susie Fitzharris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzharris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susie Fitzharris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susie Fitzharris, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Fitzharris works at
Locations
1
Pediataic Associates Pa-5190 Bayou Blvd Ste 7, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 478-1100
2
Eastern Shore Childrens Clinic150 S Ingleside St Ste 7, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-0624
3
Pediataic Associates Pa-12385 Sorrento Rd Ste C4, Pensacola, FL 32507 Directions (850) 492-5433
4
Eastern Shore Childrens Clinic PC9603 Stagecoach Commercial Park Cir, Spanish Fort, AL 36527 Directions (251) 928-0624
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fitzharris saw my son when we lived in Destin so it was a surprise to see that she had moved to Pensacola too. Honestly just like that they have weekend hours.
About Dr. Susie Fitzharris, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Vietnamese
- 1912958240
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Pediatrics
Dr. Fitzharris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzharris accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzharris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzharris speaks Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzharris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzharris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzharris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzharris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.