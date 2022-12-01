Overview

Dr. Sushruti Boorla, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Boorla works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypotension and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.