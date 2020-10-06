Overview

Dr. Sushmitha Gandra, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Gandra works at The Healing Kidneys Institute of Houston in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.