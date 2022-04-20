Overview

Dr. Sushma Yalamanchili, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Yalamanchili works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Visual Field Defects and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.