Dr. Sushma Yalamanchili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yalamanchili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushma Yalamanchili, MD
Overview
Dr. Sushma Yalamanchili, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Yalamanchili works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial City915 Gessner Rd Ste 250, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-6474
-
2
Houston Eye Associates Optical Center1415 North Loop W Ste 400, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 426-1339
-
3
Houston Eye Associates590 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 782-4406
-
4
Methodist Eye Associates6560 Fannin St Ste 450, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-8843
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yalamanchili?
Dr Yalamanchili was very professional and very informative. Office staff was awesome.
About Dr. Sushma Yalamanchili, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750471769
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yalamanchili has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yalamanchili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yalamanchili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yalamanchili works at
Dr. Yalamanchili has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Visual Field Defects and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yalamanchili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yalamanchili speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yalamanchili. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yalamanchili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yalamanchili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yalamanchili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.