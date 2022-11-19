Overview

Dr. Sushma Vemulapalli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Vemulapalli works at Texas Oncology in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Anemia and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.